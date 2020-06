The US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has announced funding worth $891m for 12 transit infrastructure projects in the country.

The funds are expected to accelerate the projects’ readiness for a construction grant agreement or a Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA).

The Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program of the FTA will provide the funding.

FTA will provide $27m in appropriated FY 2018 CIG funding, $526.5m in appropriated FY 2019 CIG funding and $337m in FY 2020 CIG funding.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao said: “This $891m in federal funding for our country’s public transit system will facilitate the ability of millions of Americans to access jobs and critical services.”



FTA has so far accelerated the funding for 35 new CIG projects since 10 January 2017, which totals around $8.5bn in funding commitments.

FTA Acting Administrator K Jane Williams said: “Supporting rail and bus rapid transit projects across the nation will help communities improve transit service as they address the impacts of Covid-19 and recover from this public health emergency.”

The CIG Program offers funding for major transit infrastructure capital investments across the US.

Projects identified for inclusion in the programme will be required to go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to legal requirements to be eligible for consideration to receive funding.

The funding will be allocated to three CIG New Starts Projects and nine CIG Small Starts Projects.

Last week, USDOT’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) announced grant funds worth $302m for 12 railroad projects.

Last year, the FTA announced $300m in funding for three rail transit projects in Arizona, California and Washington.