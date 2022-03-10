Hitachi to place Russian operations on hold

Japanese multinational conglomerate Hitachi has decided to suspend its business operations in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The company has temporarily paused all its manufacturing activities in the country, as well as halting exports to it.

It will, however, continue to provide products, services and support for electrical power equipment that is deemed ‘essential’ to citizens’ daily lives.

Hitachi said that its business in the Russian market accounts for 0.5% of its consolidated revenues forecast for the 12 months to March 2022, which amount to JPY10tn ($86bn).

Related

Of this, more than 50% is generated from construction machinery.

Hitachi Group’s US subsidiary, GlobalLogic, has been shifting employees and their families to safer locations in Ukraine and across the border.

The company operates engineering hubs in Ukraine and said it is ‘working to get operations back to normal status’.

In a statement, Hitachi Group said: “Hitachi Group considers the safety and health of all employees and their families as its top priority.

“In Ukraine, the company is engaged in various activities to realise this goal and hopes that peace will return as soon as possible.”

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Hitachi said it does not expect the Russia-Ukraine conflict to make a significant impact on its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year to this month.

The company added that if the current situation impacts its future earnings, any impact will be disclosed ‘promptly’.

Last July, Hitachi ABB Power Grids commissioned a +/-800kV, 6,000MW transmission link for Indian energy company Power Grid Corporation of India.

The transmission line connected two Indian cities, Raigarh and Pugalur, and is said to be one of India’s longest ultra-high voltage direct current transmission links.

It is designed to transmit electricity in either direction depending on demand while wasting as little power and contributing as little damage to the environment as possible.

This story was originally published on Power Technology. For the latest updates on the Ukraine crisis, visit our special report page.