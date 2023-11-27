The West Midlands Rail Executive, the region’s rail contract management organisation, has launched a “partnership” with the Great British Railways Transition Team – which is tasked with laying the groundwork for a new body to “bring together” decision-making on rolling stock and rail.
The tie-up will focus on passenger services, with the delivery of “fully integrated multi modal fares” promised, and a pilot of pay-as-you-go ticketing to be “announced soon.”
It builds on an agreement for further devolution signed earlier in 2023 by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the central Westminster government.
The organisations said they would aim to further integrate the railways in the region with bus and tram networks in Birmingham to improve community and commuter access.
Mal Drury- Rose, Executive Director of the WMRE said: “We’ve made significant progress on integrating West Midlands Railway with other public transport services through our existing partnerships with DfT and the rail industry. However this new GBRTT/WMRE partnership will go one step further – improving customers’ experience at stations, on trains and as they move between bus and tram.”
