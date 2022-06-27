UK commits funds to help repair Ukraine Railways

Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the Global Data Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict

The UK has decided to provide up to £10m to Ukraine Railways to restore rail infrastructure and use it for the export of grains from the country.

The capital will help Ukraine secure materials and equipment required for rail repairs.

This decision comes in light of the disruption of rail exports by Russian attacks, in addition to grain export blockades through the Black Sea.

Currently, the UK is in talks with the Ukrainian government regarding rail capacity expansion and enabling the movement of both trains and grains from the country.

At the G7 Summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Putin’s actions in Ukraine are creating terrible aftershocks across the world, driving up energy and food prices as millions of people are on the brink of famine.

“Only Putin can end this needless and futile war. But global leaders need to come together and apply their combined economic and political heft to help Ukraine and make life easier for households across the world. Nothing should be off the table.”

Furthermore, the UK is providing expertise to Ukraine to enable a safe passage for commercial vessels.

Ukraine, which is said to be the ‘bread basket of Europe’, accounts for 10% of global wheat exports and 12-17% of global maize exports. The country also delivers half of the globe’s sunflower oil.

Last month, Russia attacked six rail stations in the Central and Western parts of Ukraine, which were used to transport Western-made weapons for Ukrainian forces.