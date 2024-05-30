Freightliner continued to welcome the UK’s growth targets but said more needs to be done on policy. Credit: Clare Louise Jackson/Shutterstock.com

Freight and logistics company Freightliner has called on the UK Government to do more to support the country’s rail freight industry after the launch of its first rail freight growth target.

The company has been pushing for three key policies to support the industry’s target of growing rail’s freight volumes by 75% by 2050, including cutting track access charges by 50%.

CEO Tim Shoveller continued to praise the government’s introduction of the target but said it needed to be backed by policies supporting a transition towards increased use of rail freight solutions.

He said: “Policies that address the cost gap between road and rail and ensure sufficient capacity for freight services to run on the network are necessary to provide confidence to the private sector to continue to make the significant investment within the rail freight industry that will deliver the growth.”

Freightliner’s policy proposals also include doubling the modal shift grant offered to businesses when using rail transport would cost more than road equivalents, and a call for continued investment in the rail network to ensure sufficient capacity on busy corridors.

In addition to benefiting the industry, Freightliner said its proposals would also support the UK’s net zero ambitions and pointed to Germany’s investment into electrification and the capping of electricity rates for rail freight as models of possible success.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The company’s desire for more support was backed by UK representative body Rail Freight Group (RFG), which told Railway Technology that, in order to achieve the growth target, a “more sympathetic approach” to rail freight was needed.

Phil Smith, RFG’s assistant policy manager, said he was particularly concerned that a promise made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to use funds reallocated from the cancelled Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 to improve the UK network’s capacity were yet to come to pass.

Smith commented that state investment into growing rail freight carried less risk than passenger rail as private companies were responsible for most of the costs, with the industry only calling on the government to invest more in infrastructure and network capacity.

The RFG and Freightliner comments come ahead of the UK’s general election, which could lead to changes for the country’s rail industry if the Labour Party wins. It has proposed an overhaul of the country’s rail system that would include a greater focus on freight, something which was welcomed by organisations like RFG.

Meanwhile, the current Conservative administration previously said it had no plans to cap electricity costs for rail freight, but highlighted its investment into electrification and welcomed talks on opening up capacity.

Freightliner’s environmental proposals are particularly notable given the company’s back-and-forth relationship with the use of electric locomotives, previously temporarily retiring its electric fleet over struggles with costs.