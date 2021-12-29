Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
December 29, 2021

Turkey’s Yapi Merkezi secures $1.9bn railway contract from Tanzania

The new line of 368km forms part of a 1,219km track being developed to bolster trade with neighbouring countries.

Yapi Merkezi
All construction, covering the work of signalisation, electrification, and telecommunication, is expected to be finished in 46 months. Credit: 652234 /Pixabay.

Turkish company Yapi Merkezi has signed a $1.9bn contract for the construction of a 368km segment of standard gauge railway in Tanzania.

The gauge width will have the same specifications as the standard-gauge railway that was constructed by China in neighbouring Kenya, reported Nikkei Asia.

The new segment is part of a 1,219km track, which will be built in five phases, and once completed is expected to bolster trade with the neighbouring nations.

In a televised ceremony, Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) director general Masanja Kadogosa said that the latest section will join Makutopora and Tabora in Tanzania’s central region.

This latest contract is for the third phase of a planned railway project, with Yapi Merkezi already reaching completion of the first and second phase.

The complete construction that includes signalisation, electrification, and telecommunication, is expected to be finished in 46 months.

The entire route will link Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam with Mwanza, which is located on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

Yapi Merkezi is also in discussion with the Tanzanian authorities for the fourth phase of 167 km. It lost the bid for fifth phase to a Chinese consortium in 2020, reported Nikkei Asia.

Separately, Bangladesh Railway reached an agreement with a China-based company for the acquisition of 580 meter-gaudge wagons, with an aim to extend its freight operations across the country.

The deal holds a value of nearly $37m (BDT3.19bn).

The Chinese firm will deliver the wagons within 18-30 months.

Last month, Bangladesh and Japan signed a $1.1bn loan agreement for the construction of Dhaka’s first underground metro rail project, Mass Rapid Transit Line-1.

Related Companies
SwitchPoint Heating ORIGO

Electrical Heating Systems and Equipment

Visit Profile
Mtag Composites

Phenolic and Polyester Fibreglass Moulders, Repairs and Refurbishments

Visit Profile
Traffic Control Technology

Complete Railway Lifecycle Services and CBTC Technology

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly round-up of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU