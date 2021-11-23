Transport for London starts trial operations on Elizabeth line

Elizabeth line is expected to enhance transport links. Credit: Crossrail Ltd.

Transport for London (TfL) has commenced trial operations on the Elizabeth line, which is projected to open in the first half of next year.

As part of this stage, several operational exercises will be conducted to trial the timetables completely, ensuring the railway’s safety for public use.

To test the readiness of the railway for passenger services, over 150 scenarios will be performed in the approaching months.

These scenarios will help in ensuring all systems and procedures can function ‘effectively’, along with timely response from staff, in case of any occurrence.

Since October 2020, TfL has been working to launch the rail line after acquiring the governance of this project.



Before that, the Department for Transport (DfT) or TfL were not responsible for the governance or construction of the track, with the project instead spearheaded by the Crossrail Board.

Several complex exercises will be carried out next year, including evacuations of trains and stations.

During the final stage, a period of ‘shadow running’ will continue, where timetabled services will run before the opening of the Elizabeth line.

TfL expects the final phase to take several months to complete.

Under the trial phase, numerous entities, such as London Underground and Transport for London, MTR Elizabeth line, Network Rail and the emergency services, will jointly work to respond to the trial exercises.

Next month, additional software adjustments to the train and signalling and tunnel ventilation system will be executed.

The Elizabeth line, which runs between Paddington and Abbey Wood, is expected to enhance transport links, reduce travelling times, offer additional capacity, and provide better accessibility with open new stations and walk-through trains.

This line will raise the central London rail capacity by 10% and pass through London’s ‘major’ employment sites.

In July this year, Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station was handed over to TfL from Crossrail.