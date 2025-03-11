The Mark V SkyTrain vehicles will undergo evaluations of their onboard systems and performance on the Expo and Millennium lines. Credit: TransLink.

Metro Vancouver’s transportation network TransLink has announced the start of field testing for the Mark V SkyTrain vehicles, which are designed to enhance passenger capacity, seating comfort, and onboard amenities.

The introduction of the Mark V trains is anticipated to significantly improve the transit experience for SkyTrain users, with the first train expected to enter service in late spring 2025.

During the testing phase, the trains will undergo assessments of their onboard systems and performance on the Expo and Millennium lines.

The tests will also evaluate station upgrades made to accommodate the Mark V’s five-car design. Although the trains will stop at stations, boarding will not be permitted, and passengers are advised to keep clear of the doors.

The intermittent testing will be conducted during non-peak hours to avoid disrupting SkyTrain services.

Funded by the ten-year Vision for Metro Vancouver transportation, TransLink is adding 47 new trains to its fleet.

The five-car Mark V trains will carry up to 25% more passengers, supporting service expansion for the Broadway Subway and Surrey Langley SkyTrain extensions.

The first Mark V train arrived in Metro Vancouver in December 2023 and has since been subjected to extensive behind-the-scenes testing.

The Mark V trains boast a new seating arrangement with wider aisles, flex areas for various mobility devices, a “driver’s seat” view, and improved climate control systems.

All new trains are required to undergo daytime field testing and must satisfy stringent safety standards before being put into operation, according to TransLink.

This process will continue until all 235 Mark V cars are fully integrated into the fleet by 2029.

TransLink is currently finalising station upgrades necessary for the longer trains to enter service, with completion expected in the upcoming months.

In 2022, Thales secured two contracts from TransLink to provide train control technology for a new operations control centre (OCC2) and an automated depot (OMC4).

The company agreed to implement its SelTrac Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology at both sites, integral to the Expo and Millennium Line Upgrade Programme.