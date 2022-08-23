View all newsletters
August 23, 2022

TRA opts for LILEE’s rail safety technology

TC 4.0, an end-to-end train safety and train control solution, offers overspeed protection, and temporary speed restriction

Taiwan Railways Administration
TC 4.0 can efficiently avoid derailments and collisions. Credit: LILEE System.

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has chosen LILEE Systems, a provider of autonomous rapid transit solutions, to enable advanced rail safety technology.

LILEE Systems already concluded proof of concept (POC) of the mission-critical Train Control 4.0 system (TC 4.0) on EMU800 trains on the Liujia Line in Northern Taiwan.

TC 4.0, an end-to-end train safety and train control solution, offers overspeed protection, work zone protection, and temporary speed restriction.

The system can avoid derailments and collisions as a result of trains flouting speed restrictions, missing signals, or entering a wrong track.

Various rail safety features provided by TC 4.0 include continuous monitoring, real-time communications, precision train positioning and non-vital cab signalling.

TRA deputy director general Feng Hui-Sheng said: “The TC 4.0 POC demonstrates TRA’s commitment to safety and diligent work of the entire team who made this happen.

“This is an important milestone towards increasing rail safety that protects our riders, workers and infrastructure.”

The choice of TRA is said to have been driven by its ability to facilitate overspeed protection and collision avoidance for trains.

The firm’s record in maintenance-of-way vehicles and level crossing in North America has also been factored in while making its selection.

LILEE Systems CEO Jia-Ru Li said: “It is our honour to bring expertise and deliver the mission-critical train control solution for TRA. Enabled by the proven LILEE SafeRail solution for limits compliance and collision avoidance, we believe TC 4.0 will help TRA achieve their safety goals and increase operational efficiency.”

