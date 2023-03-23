TMH will supply 28 modern metro carriages to Minsk Metro. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians via Pixabay.

Russia-based Transmashholding (TMH) has reached a contract for the delivery of 28 modern metro carriages to Minsk Metro in Belarus.

Upon the commissioning of Minsk Metro’s second section of the third line, the seven four-unit trains supplied by TMH will commence operations.

In a statement, RMH stated: “On 16-17 March, a Belarusian delegation visited the TMH plant in Mytishi. Representatives of the Minsk City Executive Committee and Minsk Metro got acquainted with the production site, discussed the development of the trains, and signed the contract.”

The new trains will comprise a seamless pass-through interior, doors with opening-closing colour signals and ergonomic seats.

They will also incorporate modern passenger information systems, microclimate control, video surveillance, and accessibility zones in end cars.

According to the company, the rolling stock will have noise and heat insulation, as well as modern asynchronous traction features.

The order was signed after a tender, arranged by the Minsk City Executive Committee.

Metrowagonmash, the TMH plant in Mytishi, is engaged in the production of metro trains. It worked with Minsk Metro since its inception in 1984.

At present, 346 carriages produced by this facility are operated on its lines.

In January 2022, TMH won a contract from Argentina for the supply of 70 passenger electric trains and related maintenance activities.