TKIL Industries, previously known as Thyssenkrupp Industries India, has announced a collaboration with German battery manufacturer Hoppecke Batterie Systeme to develop advanced battery systems for the rail sector in India.

The focus will be on the joint development, production, and integration of high-performance battery systems that meet the requirements of various rail applications, such as metros, regional trains, and locomotives.

The partnership combines TKIL’s capabilities in engineering, manufacturing, and project delivery with Hoppecke’s knowledge in industrial energy storage solutions.

TKIL Industries CEO Vivek Bhatia said: “Hoppecke brings deep technological expertise in energy storage solutions, and at TKIL Industries, we bring decades of experience in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects across India and around the world.

“Together, we aim to play a pivotal role in accelerating the electrification of the Indian mobility market focusing on rail.”

Initial discussions with potential customers have commenced, and the partners anticipate launching their first joint projects within the current year.

Additionally, they plan to pursue local maintenance contracts in the future to support their initiatives in the Indian market.

Hoppecke CEO Dr Marc Zoellner said: “India is a strategically important growth market for sustainable mobility solutions.

“Partnering with TKIL allows us to create real added value on the railways through our battery systems.”

In November 2024, the Indian government announced plans for a 375km rail network expansion to boost economic growth and connectivity in North Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The projects, estimated to cost around Rs79.27bn ($1.05bn), are expected to be completed within four years.

In August the same year, a key government committee in India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved eight new rail projects.

Indian Railways, the national rail provider, announced that the expansion will include 900km of track and 64 new stations.

