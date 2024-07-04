The ‘Three Nations’ train service running between Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany has begun operations after years of delays.
The RE18 service, also known as Limax, runs between Aachen in Germany, Maastricht in the Netherlands, and Liège in Belgium and is operated by Arriva Nederlands in collaboration with NS and NMBS.
Michiel Cusell, regional director for Arriva Limburg, said: “This is not only an important moment for public transport, but also a symbol of international cooperation.
“The Three-Country Train not only connects cities, but also people and cultures. Let us build a sustainable future together in which travelling across borders becomes a matter of course.”
Arriva had been hoping to launch operations to Belgium in December 2018 but delayed the first service after being forced to retrofit its FLIRT 3 EMU trains with ETCS digital signalling technology to comply with Belgian regulations.
The company’s plans were then hit by a longer-than-expected authorisation process for the newly upgraded trains, leading to another delay past a December 2023 deadline, before approval was granted by the European Union Agency for Railways in March.
Making matters worse, a scheduled 9 June inauguration was also cancelled last month when heavy rainfall damaged the line between the Netherlands and Belgium, leading to the launch finally taking place on 30 June.
Initial services on the 78km Limax route will see trains run once per hour with a journey time of 1 hour and 35 minutes and 12 intermediate stops.
While an international ticket is currently offered by Arriva, at €21.70 for a day return online, negotiations are still ongoing on a unified ticketing system and passengers may have to buy a separate ticket while travelling in Belgium.
The new service is indicative of Europe’s embracing of cross-border train routes in recent years as a more sustainable alternative to road and air travel, following similar routes between France and Switzerland and the ongoing construction of the Rail Baltica project.