Stadler and Arriva Nederland have signed a contract to refit European Train Control System (ETCS) Guardia on 36 FLIRT trains.

The fleet consists of 36 trains, eight of which are operated on the international train line RE18 in Limburg, the Netherlands.

Due to this, Stadler is also responsible for the homologation of the system for the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Arriva is the first in the country to order Guardia, which will ensure that the trains are compatible with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

The first trains equipped with the system will be available for operations in 2022.



This is the first contract where Stadler will refit trains with its ETCS system.

Stadler’s service centre in the Netherlands will be responsible for the installation of Guardia.

The entire work is expected to be completed between 2020 and 2024.

Arriva Nederland executive board chairman Anne Hettinga said: “With this agreement, Arriva Nederland underlines the importance of values like safety and innovation.

“It is great to be a leader in this national and European programme as a provider of regional public transport.”

Stadler Service Division director Jürg Gygax said: “We’re proud that we have been trusted with this project.

“Refitting trains with GUARDIA and the homologation of our ETCS system in three countries is an important milestone for both our service and signalling business. We look forward to the continuation of our long-term partnership with Arriva in the Netherlands.”

In 2018, Stadler secured a contract from Arriva Netherlands to maintain and service 69 of the company’s trains, including 18 new WINK units and 51 refurbished GTW trains.