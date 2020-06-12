Thales has signed three urban rail signalling contracts to provide its SelTrac™ communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling solution to metro systems in South Korea, Turkey and China.

This system is expected to boost the performance of Istanbul’s M10 Line Stage 1, Nanchang’s Line 4 first phase and Incheon-Seoul’s Line 2 capacity increase.

Thales noted that the contracts show that the governments around the world are continuing with important public transportation developments amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thales signed a contract with Korean railway signalling technology company DaeaTi for the supply of new signalling equipment.

This equipment will be used for the Incheon Line 2 depot capacity increase and is expected to address the requirement to safely park six new driverless trains.



The trains will be equipped with Thales’ vehicle on-board controller (VOBC) and will be delivered next year. The VOBC was a part of another contract with Woojin Ind last year.

Incheon’s L2 metro started revenue service in July 2016 and the passenger traffic has since increased from 90,000 to 180,000 each day.

The M10 Line will connect to the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, which is Turkey’s second busiest airport.

Construction company Çelikler Taahhut contracted Thales to install the CBTC system on the new line, which will link Kaynarca district and the Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

The solution is already installed on the M4 line and this contract will extend the current technology to the new line.

The Thales – Shanghai Electric joint venture, Thales SEC Transportation System Company (TST) will supply the signalling for Nanchang’s Line 4 first phase in China’s Jiangxi Province.

The Nanchang Metro Line 4 first phase of the Nanchang Metro Line 4 will extend to Yuweizhou Station from Baimashan Station and link five districts.

This metro line is the longest in Nanchang with a total length of 39.6km with 29 stations.

Thales urban rail signalling business VP and MD Dominique Gaiardo said: “During the Covid-19 period, we are continuing to work together with our global partners in major cities such as Incheon, Istanbul, and Nanchang.

“Thales is committed to providing state-of-the-art SelTrac CBTC signalling technology. No matter the network or city, we continue to tailor our solution to meet the needs of the customer and provide reliable transportation solutions for their passengers.”