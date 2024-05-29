French multinational Thales said it has completed ETCS installation on 50 locomotives in Thailand.
The Bangkok arm of Thales signed a deal with Chinese locomotive manufacturer CRRC Qishuyan to deliver the European Train Control System on its trains in Thailand in 2022. The trains are part of the rolling stock on the State Railway of Thailand.
Thales Thailand said it installed the “Thales RailBot ETCS On-Board Unit System” which it says is a modular design that will allow upgrades to higher ETCS systems in the future.
“With extensive ETCS expertise but also a high market presence in Thailand, Thales has been able to win CRRC Qishuyan’s trust for equipping the new locomotive fleet in Thailand. It is the sixth rail project in Thailand for Thales, but the first with a pure focus on on-board devices,” a company statement explained.
“This significant contract is an affirmation of Thales’ leadership in ETCS technology in Thailand and the trust that the SRT has in Thales’ solutions to take their railways to the next level of modernization” said Doungrat Punsupol, country director for Thailand & Myanmar at Thales.
“We are very pleased to deliver Thales equipment to SRT to modernize Thailand railways. Thales is a trusted partner and supports Thailand to build an efficient and more sustainable railway network. Our technology will enable infrastructure capacity to be increased safely and reliably,” Hannes Boyer, managing director of Thales ain Line Signalling added.
