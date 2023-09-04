The equipment is being utilised to modernise the signaling system of Thailand’s State Railway. Credit: TAMVISUT/ Shutterstock.

French transportation solutions provider Thales will expand its delivery of European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 1 projects across 48 train stations in Thailand, with a new contract with State Railways of Thailand.

The project, which aims to establish ETCS Level 1 across 321km of track, includes equipment that is set to enhance reliability and increase capacity.

The project aligns with the State Railway of Thailand’s efforts to improve rail transportation safety and efficiency.

The French manufacturer stated the modernisation will bring benefits to over 130,000 passengers.

Manfred Zekl, head of project management turnkey projects and transport for Thales Austria, said the company’s international effort helped build success: “Our expert team from Thailand, Austria and Bulgaria has continuously led this project to success with outstanding effort and perseverance.

“We could prove our strong commitment in supporting Thailand’s rail modernisation even under difficult circumstances. This achievement highlights Thales’ strong position in the signalling market in Thailand.”

The segment between Hua Mak and Laem Chabang was the longest to be equipped with ETCS Level 1, with 14 stations totalling 123km, allowing commuters to reach the eastern half of the Bangkok region securely and effectively.

Thales specialists from Thailand, Austria and Bulgaria designed, delivered and implemented the ETCS Level 1 trackside system in decentral mode.

The project oversees over 1,000 LEUs and over 3,000 balises, having been put across the track.

The implementation of this project follows its commencement in 2019, which as previously reported will meet “the highest safety standards for railway transportation in Thailand.