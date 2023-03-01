These five stations were selected from a list of 15 after an initial feasibility study. Credit: West Midlands Combined Authority.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and the West Midlands Rail Executive (WMRE) in the UK have unveiled plans for five new railway stations across the West Midlands region.

Both entities will study the feasibility and business cases for the new proposed stations, Balsall Heath, Coventry East (Binley), Foleshill, Castle Bromwich and Tettenhall.

Preliminary assessment of these stations covered Balsall Heath on the Camp Hill line in Birmingham, Coventry East on the main line between Coventry and Rugby and Foleshill on the Coventry-Nuneaton line.

It also covered Castle Bromwich on the east of Birmingham and Tettenhall on the west of Wolverhampton on the line to Shrewsbury.

Balsall Heath needs construction of the Bordesley Chords and additional capacity at Moor Street Station as proposed by the Midlands Rail Hub project, while Coventry East is anticipated to benefit from greater capacity after HS2 completion.

Castle Bromwich is expected to benefit from the greater capacity offered by Midlands Rail Hub into central Birmingham.

This initiative is undertaken after receiving financing from the West Midlands City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) to assess and plan the next phase of station development.

Upon completion, the business cases will help obtain further government funding for designing and building the stations.

Some of the new stations’ delivery is also linked to HS2 completion which will enable more local services on existing rail lines besides concluding the Midland Rail Hub project to improve rail network capacity in central Birmingham.

To open alongside Midlands Rail Hub and HS2, three of the new stations have to be currently planned and constructed.

At present, construction work is underway on five new stations, including three on the Camp Hill line in south Birmingham at Moseley Village, Kings Heath and Pineapple Road, and two on the Walsall to Wolverhampton line that is serving Darlaston and Willenhall.

WMRE chair and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: “Alongside these projects now underway, we’re turning our attention to the next set of stations and these five are a good place to start.

“Investing in rail stations is Levelling Up in action, helping to regenerate local areas, offer a convenient alternative to the car and driving job creation.”