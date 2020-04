Australia’s Transport for NSW has announced that it is continuing with the construction of Central Station on the Sydney Metro amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The work was accelerated to deliver the Sydney Metro, along with other major infrastructure projects in the state.

The construction work is underway for two new underground metro platforms, along with the Central Walk underground concourse, which will ease the connection between light rail, suburban and inter-city trains, as well as the new Sydney Metro and buses.

Transport minister Andrew Constance said: “We are very fortunate that major Transport infrastructure projects like this continue to be delivered.

“The health and safety of all workers and the community are our key priorities as we continue to deliver major projects, and we have put in place strict protocols to protect the safety of our construction workforce.



“More than 5,000 people are currently working across the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project, and by the time the project opens, around 50,000 people will have worked on it.

“The upcoming Sydney Metro West project will support 10,000 direct and 70,000 indirect jobs while construction of the Metro North West Line created more than 20,000 jobs.”

Workers have already started the construction of the 27m-deep metro station ‘box’ and the station is currently ten metres beneath the surface.

The previously built ‘ghost platforms’, which were constructed for the Eastern Suburbs Railway line, will be used to accommodate 17 new communications and power rooms.

Central Walk is slated to begin operations in 2022 as the construction of Sydney Metro continues.