The new trains will be easy to spot as they feature a specially designed train wrap to help prevent confusion. Credit: I Wei Huang/ Shutterstock.

Transport for London (TfL) is set to purchase 11 new Dockland Light Rail (DLR) trains, which will be funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, an agreement arranged in 2019.

This deal takes the total number of new trains ordered by TfL to 54 to be delivered by 2026, with the goal of providing customers with more frequent, dependable and comfortable journeys.

The new trains will include a walk-through design, the most up-to-date audio and visual real-time route information, air conditioning and mobile device charging stations.

TfL said the new trains will undergo extensive testing ahead of roll-out by 2026.

TfL’s general manager for the DLR Tom Page emphasised the impact of the new trains across the London rail network: “These new DLR trains will transform the journeys of millions of existing customers but will also give us the opportunity to welcome many more as new jobs and homes are created in east London and the Docklands area.

“Testing is progressing well ahead of the trains being introduced from 2024 and I really look forward to welcoming this new fleet to help contribute to the DLR’s continuing success,” Page added.

At least 11 trains are expected to be delivered in 2024, with the entire order completing by 2026.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (CAF) is designing and building the new trains, following the previously granted CAF contract for 43 trains in 2019, by TfL.

According to TfL, each train will feature 10% more capacity than current rolling stock, and provide better facilities for those with mobility impairments with three multi-use areas in addition to three dedicated wheelchair spaces.

CAF UK director Richard Garner emphasised the capabilities of the new trains and how they will enhance the London systems: “CAF is absolutely thrilled to be supplying 11 additional trains to DLR to supplement the original order of 43 trains and play our part in the growth and accessibility of London.

“With more than 90 million journeys made each year, the DLR is the busiest light railway in the UK.”