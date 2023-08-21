Governor Rafael Fonteles announced the expansion of the line. Credit: Governo Do Piauí.

The Governor of the state of Piauí in Brazil has approved an expansion of the metro line in Teresina as well as the renovation of a section of the existing line.

A 13.5km-long line, the Teresina metro serves the region’s capital city with a daily ridership of about 12,000 people and will be expanded in the Southeast area by a further 2.5km after a work order by Governor Rafael Fonteles.

Governor Fonteles said: “In addition to expanding the Teresina subway line in the Southeast region, we are talking about the renovation of some stretches, totalling an investment of around 11m reais across both works.”

The new 9.4m reais line will run from the Boa Esperança station to a new station in the Colorado neighbourhood through the Gurupi and Alto da Resurreição areas, with construction expected to take just under a year, 300 days.

Meanwhile, the 1.58m reais renovation of part of the existing line will see 2,200 wooden sleepers replaced and a new level crossing built across 150 days of work, marking the beginning of further renovations as the region’s Secretary of Transport Jonas Moura works on securing funding for the project.

Metro operator Companhia Ferroviária e Logística do Piauí’s president José Augusto Nunes said: “There is a great demand for public transport throughout Brazil and Teresina is no different. Our service is fast and comfortable, enabling safety and traffic with ease.”

Teresina is in the Northeast of Brazil and has a population of roughly 870,000 people, making it one of the 20 biggest cities in the country.