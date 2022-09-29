Tended’s geofencing wearable gets product acceptance

A worker wearing Tended's geofencing wearable. Credit: Tended

UK startup Tended has received product acceptance from Network Rail for its first-of-a-kind geofencing wearable safety solution.

The acceptance comes after two years of R&D and testing in live environments alongside Network Rail and their frontline workforce.

The geofencing wearable features a high-tech, rugged wearable accompanied by a planning dashboard. The solution enables organisations to easily map out geofence zones over their worksites. The geofencing solution achieves cm-level accuracy without any additional infrastructure requirements, allowing for quick and easy setup.

Geofences can be used to define hazardous or safe areas, helping workers to carry out their work in positions of safety. Workers are assigned a small wearable device that provides real-time alerts if they approach a geofence boundary, alerting them of their potentially dangerous position and helping them regain situational awareness.

The geofencing wearable’s alerts are designed to nudge workers into safer behaviours, helping to promote safer decisions and actions over time. Further, dashboard analytics provide breach statistics that help formulate evidence-based safety improvement policies.

The geofencing solution recently won in the Engineering and Safety category at the Railway Industry Association Innovation Awards 2022 and was cited by the judges for its incredible accuracy and life-saving potential.

Tended, which has five years’ experience developing safety wearables, has partnered with Unipart Rail to deploy the solution across rail networks. Together, they plan to deliver the geofencing wearable safety solution as a hired, leased, managed service, or sale.

Tended’s CEO and founder, Leo Scott Smith, commented: “Safety in the rail industry is critical. Working with Network Rail, we’ve heard first-hand how workers have had seconds to jump out of the way of high-speed trains. Every incident on the rail network causes major disruption whether it’s caused by an accident or a piece of equipment left on the track; they can lead to huge costs and delays.

“Now that we have product acceptance, we are excited to bring innovation into this safety-critical industry, empower people to work in confidence and help ensure that every worker can return home to their family after every shift.”

Tended has deployed over 10,000 wearables in safety-critical environments to date. The company counts industry-leading organisations as clients, including Network Rail and Siemens.