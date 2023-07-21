Phase 1 is 15.4 km long, and has 14 stations and one depot located in the Shisizhang Station area. Credit: TimeDepot.Twn/ Shutterstock

Taipei City DORTS Second District Project Office (DORTS 2nd DPO) have announced difficulties with the tender of the MRT Circular Line South section.

The MRT Circular Line, which connects Taipei City and New Taipei City, is being built in four sections: Phase 1 [which opened in January 2020], Phase 2 (South), Phase 2 (North), and Phase 2 (East).

The Systemwide E&M Project Office Department of Rapid Transit Systems of Taipei City Government (SEMPO) has awarded a contract to the Alstom-led consortium to provide its integrated metro system for Taipei Circular Line Phase Two.

Phase two of the Circular Line comprises a north and a south section, which spans 14.93 km with 12 underground stations and one depot, and 5.73 km with six underground stations.

The tender process has been halted due to problems anticipated by the council with the construction of the line, meaning firms were reluctant to bid.

DORTS 2nd DPO commented that in addition to two shield tunnel crossings of the Jingmei River, the MRT Circular line south section includes the following construction issues:

Station Y04 of contract CF670 is close to the Examination Yuan, the national civil service exam body, which would have a significant influence on building progress.

Beneath Station Y03 there are two-hole drainage box culverts occupying the majority of the road space, which will would affect station wall construction. The construction would also endanger buried pipelines, including power, telecommunications, water, gas, and sewage due to proximity to residential areas.

Due to the circular line south section travelling through mountainous terrain, the tunnel and station excavation works are all on rock plate, and progress control is difficult. This means the construction firms DORTS contacted thought the project would take longer than planned.

DORTS said they will follow Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an’s instructions and conduct a thorough review of the difficult characteristics of the construction environment of the contract.

They further stated that they will adjust the required budget, in order to resume the tender process as soon as possible.