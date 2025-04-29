The new line will serve six municipalities, benefiting nearly two million residents with a 60% reduction in travel times. Credit: Systra.

Systra Subterra has secured a contract to perform the detailed design and civil works for shafts and tunnels on section two of Santiago Metro’s Line 8 in Chile.

Line 8, which spans 19km and runs entirely underground, will enhance connectivity between the north-east and south-east regions of Santiago.

The new line will serve six municipalities and is expected to benefit nearly two million residents by reducing their travel times by approximately 60%.

Section two of the line will extend 4.3km, connecting the stations of Chile España and Los Leones.

The scope of the project includes several key tasks such as the design and planning of shafts for tunnel construction and ventilation, and the development of galleries linking various tunnel sections.

It will also cover the detailed engineering for tunnel excavation and construction, as well as additional civil works necessary for the metro line’s safe and efficient operation.

Systra Subterra CEO José Miguel Galera said: “This is a key new project for SYSTRA in Chile, where our underground and systems experts are carrying out several major assignments on railway lines and five motorway tunnels.”

The Santiago Metro has historical significance for Systra, which was responsible for the initial plans in 1968 and has played a role in the design of most metro lines in the city.

In December 2023, Systra acquired Rail Systems Australia to enhance its service offerings.

In July 2022, Systra secured a design contract from the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to develop a new tram system in Saudi Arabia.

