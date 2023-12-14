French transport consultancy group SYSTRA has announced the acquisition of Rail Systems Australia with the aim of completing its range of services.
The company’s Australian and New Zealand branch, SYSTRA ANZ, is now set to introduce an enlarged local workforce, aiming to present more “sustainable, and integrated public transportation networks”.
Systra is currently working on several significant projects in Australia and New Zealand, including the Sydney Metro, the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program (QTMP), NorthConnex, Newcastle Light Rail, and Cross River Rail.
This acquisition follows previous ventures by the group, including its acquisition of infrastructure consultancy company Bamser in March 2023.
Pierre Verzat, CEO of Systra Group emphasised the company’s growth.
Verzat said: “I am delighted to welcome Rail Systems Australia to the SYSTRA family. Following the acquisition of Bamser earlier this year, this acquisition strengthens our service offering and our position as a systems integration specialist in the growing Australian and New Zealand markets.
“Our areas of expertise complement each other perfectly and we look forward to welcoming these new teams/talents, whose expertise in signalling and telecommunications will complement that of the Group in this field.
Rail Systems Australia was established in Perth in 2017 and currently employs 130 people across its locations in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.
Through this agreement, Systra aims to continue its work on integrating rail links across the region. Rail use is efficient in terms of space, according to Australia’s Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics, “A single rail line operating at peak efficiency can move as many people as a ten-lane freeway”.