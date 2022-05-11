Systra-consortium secures certification contract in Singapore and Malaysia

The Johor Bahru – Singapore RTS will connect the city-state of Singapore to the Malaysian peninsula. Credit: Land Transport Authority.

A consortium, including Systra, Minconsult, and Bureau Veritas Singapore, has received a ‘major’ independent certification contract in Singapore and Malaysia.

The Ministry of Transport, Malaysia (MY MOT) and the Land Transport Authority, Singapore (LTA) have selected the consortium as the Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) agent.

The consortium will work to ensure that the cross-border Johor Bahru – Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is in line with safety regulations of both Johor and Singapore.

Designed to connect the city-state of Singapore to the Malaysian peninsula in the form of a cross-border metro-type shuttle, the Johor Bahru – Singapore RTS is expected to carry its first passengers by the end of 2026.

Related

The consortium will evaluate and verify the design of testing, technical inspections, as well as all certification services to ensure the operational and technical safety of the Johor Bahru – Singapore RTS Link.

The audit is said to cover all phases ranging from design to commissioning, operation and maintenance, and all urban railway systems including automatic signalling, traction energy, rolling stock, and control centre.

With a total length of 4km, the Johor Bahru – Singapore RTS Link will have two terminal stations, including Bukit Chagar to Johor Bahru on the Malaysia side and Woodlands North on the Singapore side.

Singapore Railway System Engineering Centre head and RTS IV&V project director Frédéric Rouquette said: “Systra’s approach is part of a group-wide approach extending from Systra France to Asia-Pacific, combining in-depth technical expertise with mastery of the transversal disciplines essential to performance and operational safety, including Operation & Maintenance and Human Factors.”

Separately, Systra secured a £2m design contract for the Ebbw Vale Frequency Enhancement (EVFE) rail project in Wales, UK.

Under the one-year contract, Systra will provide civil and structural engineering, geotechnical, environmental and architectural services for the project.