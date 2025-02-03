The full-size prototype offers an in-depth look at the train’s interior design. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility, alongside its Parklife Metro consortium partners, has unveiled the new metro train designed for the Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport line in Australia.

The full-size prototype provides a detailed representation of the train’s interior, which will provide a “comfortable and pleasant travel experience” for passengers.

Large windows will allow “expansive” views of Western Sydney, while flexible seating, additional handrails, and spacious multifunctional areas with wheelchair spaces cater to the needs of all passengers.

Additionally, wide double doors are set to enable “quick ” boarding and alighting of passengers.

The seats feature artwork and patterns representing the Cumberland Plain area where the metro line will be located.

The train mock-up serves as an opportunity for stakeholders to assess and refine features such as interior lighting, emergency functionalities, and passenger information systems.

This collaborative evaluation ensures that the final design meets the specifications set for the project in terms of layout, materials, and ergonomics, according to Siemens.

Siemens Mobility turnkey business unit CEO Léon Soulier said: “The high-fidelity train mock-up for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport turnkey project has arrived in Australia and marks another milestone for us.

“We are excited about our turnkey project in Sydney stretching 23km from St Mary’s to the new airport and Bradfield City Centre.

“This new line will support 14,000 jobs during construction, fuelling growth for both New South Wales and the national economy.”

The Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport line project includes the development of a 23km metro line from the new Western Sydney International Airport to Bradfield City Centre.

Siemens Mobility was awarded the turnkey contract to deliver the Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport project. The scope of the €900m ($931m) contract includes the provision of 12 driverless metro trains along with a digital rail infrastructure package.

The contract also encompasses a 15-year maintenance agreement, leveraging digital asset management tools such as Railigent X to ensure improved “operational reliability and availability”.

Last month, Siemens Mobility secured a $24.3m contract from Ircon International to electrify India’s Sivok-Rangpo railway.