The Sydney Metro first opened in 2019 and will expand to 51.5km when the new line opens. Credit: Sydney Metro

The Sydney Metro’s newest line has reached the final stages of its testing as trial runs begin through the newly constructed tunnel under Sydney Harbour. 

Trial runs on the Chatswood and Sydenham will see the network’s operations and maintenance partner Metro Trains Sydney (MTS) run a mock full-service timetable along the line to imitate real life services and issues. 

The 15.5km line is part of the metro’s City and Southwest project which will reduce travel times from the northern and southern parts of the city and includes the upgrade of an existing Sydenham to Bankstown line to metro standards. 

Testing on the Chatswood line has been ongoing since April 2023 following the completion of tracklaying in February 2023 and has so far included 9,000 hours of the 11,000 hours of testing required for certification. 

In addition to the construction of two twin-tunnels, construction also included the creation of seven underground stations on either side of the city’s harbour.

The City and Southwest project is part of Stage 2 for the Sydney Metro and will link up to the Northwest line between Tallawong and Chatswood, which was the first line to open on the metro network in 2019. 

Trials on the new line have also included integration testing to ensure trains can run smoothly along the 51.5km route connecting Sydenham and Tallawong, with services set to launch later this year. 

Future stages of the Sydney Metro include the $7.2bn construction of a 23km driverless line between the suburb of St Marys and the Western Sydney International Airport, one of the biggest rail projects in the world to break ground in 2023.