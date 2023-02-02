The new City and Southwest metro line will enable services at seven new stations. Credit: iqbal nuril anwar from Pixabay.

The New South Wales (NSW) Government in Australia has announced the laying of final tracks to connect the new Sydney Metro City and Southwest line with the existing North West line at Chatswood.

According to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, the new City and Southwest metro line will improve the public transport network in the city.

Upon completion, the new City and Southwest metro line will help provide services at seven new stations under the Sydney CBD and in the city’s north.

Perrottet further noted: “Our long term economic plan is delivering major rail projects for the future and will support communities as they grow.”

Before passenger services start through the Sydney CBD in 2024, the testing and commissioning programme along the new alignment will begin later this year.

Furthermore, Crows Nest, Victoria Cross, Barangaroo, Martin Place, Pitt Street and Waterloo beside new underground platforms at Central Station will be opened next year.

NSW Transport Minister David Elliott said: “Across the Sydney Metro City and Southwest, more than 5,000 people are currently employed; and 50,000 people will have worked on the project by the time it is complete.

“From 2024, passengers can travel from Tallawong in Sydney’s north, into the city in under 50 minutes, Castle Hill to Barangaroo in 33 minutes and Chatswood to Martin Place in 11 minutes on a fast and reliable metro service.”

Last year in November, NSW Government allocated another $113.6m (A$180m) to upgrade the rail network at Central Station in Sydney.