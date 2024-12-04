Sweco has signed a framework agreement to join an alliance tasked with delivering design and engineering services during the development stage of the light rail expansion in Helsinki.
This initiative forms part of the city’s €1.2bn ($1.26bn) plan to construct more than 30km of new tracks and evolve into a rail-based, carbon-neutral “15-minute city” by the year 2030.
The plan will support sustainable urban mobility and efficient public transport systems in Helsinki.
As part of the alliance, Sweco will lend its expertise to key projects within the programme, financed by the City of Helsinki and executed by Metropolitan Area Transport.
The projects include the development of the Vihdintie, Viikki-Malmi, and West Harbour light rail lines.
Sweco Finland Business Area President Thomas Hietto said: “Sweco’s experts have collaborated with City Transport and the City of Helsinki for many years on several alliance projects, and we are proud to be involved in the next steps on the city’s journey towards sustainable urban mobility.
“We will provide all necessary multidisciplinary design services for the alliance and thereby support Helsinki in transforming into a true ‘15-minute city,’ with sustainable and efficient public transport systems.”
Sweco’s role in Helsinki’s light rail projects has been pivotal, offering urban planning and infrastructure design expertise. The company’s contributions have been integral to merging new lines with existing urban areas while maintaining quality and minimising construction impact.
The financial implications for Sweco and other partners in the alliance will be clarified as the light rail programme progresses.
Earlier this year, construction and development company YIT has announced that it has been chosen as a partner for the development phase of the Helsinki Urban Development and Tramway Programme Alliance in Finland.
The Programme Alliance has selected two corporate groups to partner in the initiative, with YIT forming one alliance alongside NRC Group, Sitowise, and Sweco.