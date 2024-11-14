Construction and development company YIT has been chosen as a partner for the development phase of the Helsinki Urban Development and Tramway Programme Alliance in Finland.
The programme encompasses several key projects, including the Western Helsinki tramway, the West Harbour light rail, and the Viikki-Malmi light rail, with a combined investment estimate of approximately €1.2bn ($1.27bn) for the implementation phase.
The Programme Alliance has selected two corporate groups to partner in the initiative, with YIT forming one alliance alongside NRC Group, Sitowise, and Sweco.
The contract signing is anticipated for December this year.
YIT infrastructure segment executive vice president Aleksi Laine said: “YIT has been involved in five tramway alliance projects in Finland, and we are now bringing our strong capabilities and experience to the use of the Programme Alliance in cooperation with our partners.
“We are excited to be able to develop the programme with our client, towards the vision of the Program Alliance, together we will deliver the best and most responsible urban development in the world.”
The first phase of the programme will focus on the implementation of the Western Helsinki tramway, which includes various components such as the Vihdintie light rail line and new tramways on Fredrikinkatu and Topeliuksenkatu, accompanied by street investments.
The Western Helsinki tramway project has already secured an implementation decision from the Helsinki City Council and state aid, with construction anticipated to begin in 2026.
Detailed construction plans for implementation of the tramway will be undertaken by the chosen alliances.
Additionally, the first phase involves drafting general and project plans for the West Harbour light rail and the Viikki-Malmi light rail lines.
Future stages of the Helsinki tramway development programme will include the implementation of the West Harbour light rail and the Viikki-Malmi light rail lines, contingent upon City Council approval.
These projects are expected to be undertaken between 2027 and 2032.