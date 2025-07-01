The first contract focuses on modernising a nearly 10km section of the Brno–Prerov line between Nezamyslice and Kojetin for high-speed trains. Credit: Správa železnic.

Strabag Rail, a subsidiary of Strabag Group, has secured two contracts worth around €360m ($422.7m), co-funded by the European Union (EU), aimed at enhancing railway infrastructure in the Czech Republic.

These projects are designed to improve connectivity and efficiency on key rail routes.

The first contract involves modernising a nearly 10km stretch between Nezamyslice and Kojetin on the Brno–Prerov line, which is being adapted for high-speed trains.

Strabag Rail is leading a consortium responsible for doubling the tracks and increasing line speeds to reduce journey times. Strabag’s share of the contract is valued at approximately €110m ($129m).

The project commenced in late May and is expected to conclude by January 2029.

Key features include a 744m twin-track railway tunnel near Nemcice, a new junction at Hruska to enhance line capacity, and upgrades to the Merovice nad Hanou and Nemcice nad Hanou stations, the latter of which will be relocated and include a new bus terminal.

The project will also install 2,300m of noise barriers and construct several reinforced concrete frame and composite bridges, adopting European safety systems, ETCS and GSM-R, for train monitoring upon completion.

The second contract focuses on the comprehensive overhaul of the busy Ceska Trebova railway junction, the largest ever tendered by the Czech Railway Administration.

This project involves upgrading approximately 72km of track, all overhead lines, and 30 bridge structures. Both passenger and freight tracks will be fully reconstructed, with modernised platforms featuring new canopies.

A new steel pedestrian bridge will replace an outdated underpass, improving connectivity within the town.

Preparatory work will begin in 2025, including temporary signalling systems and the construction of the new Potok junction. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2032.

Initial work on a new connecting line in Trebovice has already started, with major station renovations planned for 2028.

Strabag South + East Segment management board leader Alfred Watzl said: “These two prestigious projects allow Strabag Rail to contribute its full expertise and long-standing experience in railway construction.

“Both play a strategic role in creating a modern, sustainable Czech railway infrastructure and in linking it to the trans-European transport network.”

In 2022, Strabag Rail secured a €154m ($180.8m) contract from DB Netz to renovate the Kopenick rail station in southeast Berlin for regional railway services in Germany.

