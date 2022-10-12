Strabag to modernise Berlin-Köpenick rail station in Germany

Strabag Rail is retrofitting the Berlin-Köpenick railway station for regional service. Credit: STRABAG SE.

Strabag Rail has received a contract worth around €154m from DB Netz to overhaul the Köpenick rail station in south-east Berlin for regional railway operations in Germany.

Serving as a crucial element of Berlin’s transport concept, the new station is part of the project to upgrade the west-east corridor from Berlin to the Polish border near Frankfurt.

Along with Strabag, Strabag Fahrleitungen, and ZÜBLIN Stahlbau, Strabag Rail is involved in comprehensive modernisation works of the corridor.

Strabag Group entities will start construction of the new station in spring next year.

The scope of the contract also includes the renewal of about a 3km section of track, which will mostly run parallel to the S-Bahn line.

A passing loop will serve as a better connection between Berlin’s outer ring and the west-east corridor besides two new tracks for regional rail traffic.

The project also involves building a nearly 220m long regional service platform with three new entrances, of which two are barrier-free.

Furthermore, the works include the renewal and modernisation of five railway bridges, construction of supporting structures, and 18,000m² of noise barriers over a length of around 4km besides upgrades to the overhead lines.

Expected to begin in 2027, the new railway line will reduce travel time between the cities of Magdeburg, Potsdam, Berlin, and Frankfurt (Oder) by enabling trains to operate at maximum speeds of 160 km/h.

Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel said: “The upgrade of Köpenick station is not only important for Berlin’s transport concept, but also creates an improved rail connection to Eastern Europe, further helping to lay the foundation for a modern, fast, trans-European rail network.

“We are very happy that DB Netz AG has once again placed its trust in our railway construction expertise.”