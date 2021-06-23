Strabag wins contract to modernise Hungarian rail line

The scope of the contract covers the deployment of the overhead lines, along with safety and signalling systems. Credit: Strabag.

Construction firm Strabag SE Group, through its railway construction subsidiary Strabag Rail Kft, has secured a contract to modernise and extend a 30km section of railway in south-east Hungary.

The total value of the contract stands at around $434.59m (€364m).

Strabag will implement the project in a consortium with an unnamed Hungarian partner and will have a 66% ownership.

The financing phase of the project commenced with the official signing of the contract last week.

The construction phase is scheduled for a period of 33 months.



Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel said: “With the two-lane expansion of this section from the Békéscsaba station to the national border, the trans-European network will soon have one more important connection.

“This improves the connection between the domestic market and the Black Sea ports.”

The company will be involved in this entire infrastructure project, including railway construction, track construction, building construction, civil engineering works and road construction.

The scope of the contract covers the deployment of the overhead lines, along with safety and signalling systems.

Strabag will also be responsible for the improvement and alteration of three stations, including park and ride facilities.

In addition, the Lökösháza and Kétegyháza stations will be modified to become barrier-free.

