Strabag to modernise rail line in Czech Republic

Strabag SE Group subsidiary Strabag Rail has won a contract to upgrade a 1.3km-long section of the railway between the Děčín východ and Prostřední Žleb stations in Děčín, Czech Republic.

Valued at approximately $48.72m (€41.5m), the contract will be executed by the company in a consortium with local firm DT Mostárna, where around 89% will be owned by Strabag.

Construction work is expected to commence this month.

Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel said: “As this section of the line includes two important structures, the Elbe bridge and the Děčín Tunnel, the work presents an interesting challenge from a technical point of view.”

The 256m-long bridge over the Elbe River, which was constructed in 1916, requires its original steel supports to be swapped.



The 400m long Děčín tunnel will also be renewed as part of the project.

Under the overhaul, the stone vault will be replaced by a tough concrete vault, which will cover nearly 120m.

The scope of the contract also covers the construction of the new track and substructure, the overhead lines and a noise barrier, along with the work on the new track safety equipment and the communication system.

At present, Strabag is executing various railway construction projects in the country.

The group recently secured a contract for the modernisation of nearly 9.6km long section of line, spanning from Dětmarovice to Petrovice u Karviné at the border with Poland.

In June this year, the group, through its railway construction subsidiary Strabag Rail Kft, secured a contract to modernise and extend a 30km section of railway in south-east Hungary.

The total value of the contract stands at around $434.59m (€364m).