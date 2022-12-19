Stantec will design an extension from Merced to Madera in the US. Credit: Stantec.

Stantec has received a $41m contract from the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) for designing an extension from Merced to Madera in the US.

The contract is anticipated to be concluded in around two years.

The Merced to Madera section is a major junction that will link a 500-mile-long project between the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

With around 40 structures, the extension will cover around 33.9 miles.

Stantec will be responsible for the finalisation of the project configuration footprint and the advancement of design work to refine costs and travel-time enhancements besides mapping right-of-way requirements and utility relocations.

Stantec project/contract manager Jose de Jesus Martinez said: “The California High-Speed Rail Authority has embraced a goal of guiding the evolution of California’s transportation infrastructure into a vibrant, dynamic system that not only achieves an attractive mode of transportation for our communities but serves as an important economic driver within California.

“We are proud to be part of a better and more sustainable transportation future for California.”

The US Department of Transportation will provide $25m in federal funding for the project under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant programme.

Stantec already worked as project/construction manager for California High-Speed Rail’s Construction Package 2-3.

It is also a lead engineer on the $1.9bn Long Island Rail Road expansion project related to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York.

Stantec is also engaged in the designing of the Chicago Transit Authority’s $2.1bn Red and Purple Modernization Programme.

This year in June, Stantec won a $119m contract extension from the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) to continue offering its construction engineering and inspection services for its east section of driverless and electric light rail project.