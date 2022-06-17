Stantec wins $119m contract extension for HART’s rail project

HART’s light rail system will connect various transit and retail hubs on the island of Oahu. Credit: Stantec.

Design and engineering firm Stantec has secured a $119m contract extension from the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) in the US.

This will see the company continuing to offer its construction engineering and inspection services for the east section of HART’s driverless and electric light rail project.

Valid until 2026, it has the possibility of a five-year extension through to project completion in 2031.

Stantec project manager and transportation business line leader Brian Norris said: “We are extremely proud of the work we are doing, and this effort is essential to delivering the project for the people of Hawaii.

“Project management and construction management are growth areas for our transportation business, and we continue to provide this expertise across markets in North America.”

Designed to connect various transit and retail hubs on the island of Oahu, HART’s light rail system is said to be fully electric and the first driverless light rail system in the US.

The 20-mile, 21-station elevated system will link West Oahu with the Honolulu International Airport, downtown Honolulu, and the Ala Moana Centre.

The population in Honolulu is anticipated to rise 10% by 2045, with the project expected to facilitate this growth.

HART executive director and CEO Lori Kahikina said: “Providing a connecting spine through downtown, important transit centres, and the airport will vastly improve our transit system. Stantec has been with us from the early days, and we value their expertise and longstanding service in delivering the project.”

In December 2020, Jacobs and Stantec received a programme control services contract from Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx for four transit projects in Greater Toronto Area, Ontario, Canada.