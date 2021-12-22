Stadler bolsters signalling capabilities with BBR takeover

According to Stadler, this deal will complement its increasing range of signalling technology products. Credit: Abdul Kayum on Unsplash.

Switzerland-based Stadler is acquiring German company BBR Verkehrstechnik GmbH (BBR) and its group firms, which will become part of its new signalling division.

This deal, which builds up on the company’s recent purchase of BÄR Bahnsicherung from Fehraltorf, is said to complement its increasing range of signalling technology products.

As part of the deal, around 270 BBR employees will join Stadler, increasing the latter’s staff strength to over 500.

On 1 January 2022, Stadler’s entire signalling portfolio will be placed in a newly formed division managed by Marc Trippel, formerly the company’s chief of staff.

As a global firm, BBR aims to support digitalisation of the international railway infrastructure.



BBR has supplied its solutions to railway operators in western and northern Europe, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Asia and the USA.

Its portfolio includes electronic interlockings, train detection systems or points operating equipment, on-board equipment for rolling stock manufacturers and development work, and more.

Stadler group CEO and board of directors’ chairman Peter Spuhler said: “To ensure our independence, we have steadily built up our own Signalling activities since 2016. We are very pleased gain long-standing signalling know-how and experienced specialists for Stadler by taking on the BBR team.

“The merger of our two companies forms an excellent basis for offering our customers innovative signalling solutions from a single source, both on the vehicle and on the infrastructure side. BBR products win over customers all over the world, especially in the field of urban mobility. We are convinced that together we can play a decisive role in shaping the digitalisation of the railway industry as innovation leaders.”