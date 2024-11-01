The Portuguese capital’s metro will be upgraded with 24 new trains. Credit: Shutterstock/Fotokon

Stadler has received a €134m ($145.5m) contract from Metropolitano de Lisboa to manufacture and supply 24 three-car trains.

This deal marks the second agreement between the Swiss rail manufacturer and the Portuguese capital’s metro operator.

The new trains, 49.6m in length, are designed to enhance passenger comfort with large windows and a spacious, well-lit interior.

They will also feature a modern passenger information system with large monitors and a video surveillance system to ensure safety and convenience.

The fully accessible, barrier-free trains are equipped with nine double doors on each side, providing ample space in the vestibules for efficient boarding and alighting.

These features are aimed at improving the overall travel experience on the Circular Line, where the trains will be deployed.

Stadler Division Spain executive vice president Iñigo Parra said: “We are very proud that Metropolitano de Lisboa has once again entrusted Stadler with the renovation and modernisation of its fleet. The new metros are more comfortable, more spacious, quieter, and lighter. We are pleased that our technology and expertise can contribute to this important mobility project.

“The acquisition of these new trains represents a significant step forward in the modernisation of the Lisbon metro. They will enhance performance and provide a superior travel experience for the passenger.”

The first order from Lisbon Metro was signed in 2021, and Stadler is currently in the process of constructing 14 vehicles.

The first of these is already undergoing trial on the Lisbon network.

Metropolitano de acting president Lisboa Maria Helena Campos said: “The procurement of these new trains marks a major step forward in the modernisation of the Lisbon Metro, enhancing service quality and capacity, while also improving the travel experience and mobility within the Lisbon Metropolitan area.”

Last month, Stadler won a contract from the Utah Transit Authority to deliver up to 80 new light rail vehicles for Salt Lake City’s TRAX service.

The initial contract, worth $129m, includes 20 Stadler Citylink light rail cars, with the possibility of an additional 60 vehicles.

This US contract adheres to the federal Buy America requirements and has received partial funding through a Federal Transit Administration grant.