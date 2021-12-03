Stadler delivers first two Class 231 FLIRT trains to Transport for Wales

The new trains will add capacity as well as offer more frequent services for TfW commuters. Credit: Transport for Wales/ Stadler.

Train manufacturer Stadler has delivered the first two new Class 231 FLIRT trains to Transport for Wales (TfW).

The trains arrived from Switzerland and were handed over to the TfW depot at Canton in Cardiff for trials.

These Class 231 FLIRT trains are the first of 35 trains that will be delivered by Stadler over the next two years.

They will add capacity and offer more frequent services for TfW commuters.

Through working with Stadler and CAF, TfW made an investment of $1.06bn (£800m) for the procurement of these trains.



TfW CEO James Price said: “We’re investing £800 million into new trains that will provide more capacity on our network, they will have more and improved seating, provide air conditioning, power sockets and passenger information screens with up-to-the-minute travel information.

“The customer is at the heart of our planning at TfW and these trains will have more space for bikes, people with limited mobility and pushchairs. People will now start to see some of our new trains being tested on our network and we’re looking forward to seeing the first new units enter service for customers next year.”

Stadler project manager Sandro Muster added: “Passengers will notice a massive difference in the ride quality, the comfort and the attention to detail. We will now embark on an extensive programme of testing to ensure that they are ready for commercial service.”

During the testing phase, every aspect of the train will be inspected, such as on-board features, energy consumption trials, noise levels and signalling.

Last year, TfW granted a three-year contract to Siemens Mobility under the Core Valley Lines Transformation programme.