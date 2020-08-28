Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The UK’s Transport for Wales has awarded a three-year contract to Siemens Mobility as part of the Core Valley Lines Transformation programme.

Under the contract, Siemens will develop a new integrated control centre to enable safe train operations and increase service reliability and flexibility.

Th company will also deliver, install, test and commission a total of 50 new signals, more than 300 axle counter sections, and 98 signalling location cases.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2023 and will help in improving train frequency on Core Valley Line routes, benefitting 1.5 million people around the Cardiff Capital Region.

Siemens Mobility Rail Infrastructure managing director Rob Morris said: “This important programme will deliver a wide range of benefits, helping to improve both the passenger experience and operational performance and we are now looking forward to working closely and collaboratively with our supply chain partners in Wales to safely deliver the work.



“We are extremely proud that all our equipment for this contract will be manufactured at our Chippenham factory in the UK, which forms a key part of our British research, development, design, engineering, production, delivery and support capability.”

The company will deliver the project by working with Transport for Wales, KeolisAmey Wales, Balfour Beatty and Alun Griffiths.

Siemens recently commissioned a signalling system at the UK’s Hither Green Area to improve service reliability.

Last month, the company secured a €1bn order to deliver 30 inter-city trains to Germany’s Deutsche Bahn.