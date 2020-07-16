Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

German railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) has awarded a €1bn order to Siemens Mobility for the delivery of 30 inter-city trains.

The order also includes an extension for the delivery of an additional 60 trainsets.

Last November, DB announced plans to invest €1bn in purchasing 30 high-speed trains to expand its long-distance fleet.

The trains will begin operations in 2022 on the routes between Munich and North Rhine-Westphalia via the Cologne-Rhine-Main line.

Based on the ICE 3 platform, these trains will enhance the daily passenger capacity on the routes by 13,000 seats. They can also accommodate 440 seats and operate at speeds of up to 320km/h.



Siemens’ North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Austria locations will be involved in the manufacture of the ICE trains.

The trains will feature different features for comfort such as frequency-transparent windows and space to transport bicycles.

DB has stated that there will be 421 ICE trains operating on the German rail network by 2026.

Deutsche Bahn CEO Richard Lutz said: “Today marks a big step for a strong and environmentally friendly rail system: DB is investing in new trains at a record level. Our fleet will be getting state-of-the-art additions with the new ICE trains, and our passengers will benefit from more seats, greater comfort and higher speeds by the end of 2022.

“The entire DB fleet will grow by 20% over the coming years. Even though demand has sharply declined due to the corona pandemic, everything speaks in favour of climate-friendly rail transport for the longer term. That’s why we’re committed to growth!”