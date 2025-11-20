Stadler is designing the vehicles at its Prague facility and manufacturing them at its Siedlce plant in Poland. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Stadler has signed a framework agreement with Dutch rail operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) to supply 36 FLIRT commuter trains for use on the Netherlands’ rail network.

Under the agreement, NS will receive 18 four-car and 18 six-car trains.

The operator plans to use the additional fleet to increase capacity in response to anticipated growth in passenger numbers in the coming years.

NS intends to deploy the trains on its network from 2030.

Stadler is engineering the vehicles at its site in Prague, Czech Republic, and manufacturing them at its plant in Siedlce, Poland.

NS CEO Wouter Koolmees said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Stadler and to introduce these new sprinter trains in the Netherlands. It is important to us that these trains are reliable and modern.

“They are suitable for various routes and services. This means we are well equipped for the future and can continue to meet the changing needs of our passengers.”

The new FLIRT units for NS have a modular design that Stadler describes as the next step in the development of the existing FLIRT platform.

The interior layout of the new trains is designed to provide space for luggage, pushchairs, and bicycles.

Furthermore, the trains will include real-time passenger information displays, signage, and designated areas for passengers with reduced mobility.

The lighting system adjusts brightness and colour temperature based on the outside conditions, time of day, and season.

Stadler Group deputy group CEO and marketing and sales head Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “Nederlandse Spoorwegen was looking for a modern vehicle for local transport that could also be used as an intercity train.

“The FLIRT train impressed NS with its modular and versatile concept. Passengers can look forward to a comfortable, bright and well-designed train.”

Stadler reported that it has sold over 3,000 FLIRT trains in 24 countries, including 134 units which are already in service in the Netherlands.

Recently, NEXRAIL, a locomotive leasing company based in Luxembourg, signed an agreement with Stadler for the supply of up to 200 EURO9000 panto-battery hybrid locomotives.

