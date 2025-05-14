Downtown Redmond Station, the 2 Line’s terminal, is near parks, residences, and retail shops. Credit: Sound Transit.

The Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) has announced the opening of the Downtown Redmond Link Extension, a new light rail service connecting downtown Redmond to South Bellevue in east King County, near Seattle, Washington, US.

The project includes a 3.4-mile extension of the 2 Line along with two new stations at Marymoor Village and Downtown Redmond.

Additionally, it features 1,400 parking spaces at Marymoor Village to accommodate commuters.

This extension marks the fourth opening by Sound Transit in the last 18 months and is the inaugural project from the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) initiative, which aims to add 94 miles of light rail throughout the region.

The Downtown Redmond Link Extension was approved by voters in 2016 as part of the ST3 initiative. The new stations in Redmond represent the first completed projects under this initiative.

The Lynnwood Link extension, which opened in August, expanded the 1 Line by four stations, introducing light rail service to Snohomish County.

The 2 Line’s initial segment between South Bellevue and Redmond Technology Station became operational in April, while the T Line commenced service to Hilltop in September 2023.

Two further openings are anticipated within the next year, including the completion of the 2 Line and the introduction of 1 Line service to Federal Way.

Stacy Witbeck/Kuney JV is the design-builder for the Downtown Redmond Link Extension.

The design was led by Jacobs and Hatch, while Hensel Phelps constructed the garage and station structures.

Mass Electric and Modern Rail Systems handled the systems scope, which included overhead catenary, traction power, signalling, and communications. The project is on schedule and within the $1.5bn budget.

Sound Transit board chair and Snohomish County executive Dave Somers said: “With the opening of Downtown Redmond Link, Sound Transit now operates 46 miles of light rail across all three counties we serve.”

The Marymoor Village Station, situated along SR 520 near SR 202/Redmond Way, offers surface-level access to Marymoor Park. It also connects to King County Metro route 269.

The Downtown Redmond Station, the terminal stop on the 2 Line, is elevated and located on 166th Avenue Northeast, providing proximity to parks, residential areas, and retail establishments.

This station facilitates access to the Sammamish Slough walking and biking trail and connects with King County Metro route 250, RapidRide B Line, and DART routes 224 and 930.

The extension enables passengers to connect to the regional transit network at South Bellevue, Bellevue Downtown, Redmond Technology, Marymoor Village, and Downtown Redmond stations.

Additionally, bike parking is available at all stations, with several locations accessible from the Eastrail corridor and the regional trail network.

Sound Transit board member and Redmond Mayor Angela Birney said: “Today is an historic milestone for Redmond and our region, as we open the first stations from the Sound Transit 3 ballot measure. An achievement made possible by decades of vision, planning, and leadership.”

In 2021, Sound Transit begun early scoping for the Everett Link light rail extension, which will span 25.74km of elevated and at-grade track from Lynnwood City Centre Station to Everett Station.

