Sound Transit initiates scoping on Everett Link light rail extension

Planned to become operational in 2034, OMF North will support the entire Link light rail system. Credit: F. Muhammad from Pixabay.

Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) in the US has commenced early scoping work on the Everett Link regional light rail extension.

The representative project for the extension will cover 25.74km of elevated and at-grade light rail line from the Lynnwood City Centre Station to Everett Station.

The route will comprise six new Link stations at West Alderwood, Ash Way, Mariner, SW Everett Industrial Centre, SR 526/Evergreen, and Everett Station.

During the planning procedure, a seventh unfunded (provisional) station at SR 99/Airport Road will also be studied.

This development also covers a new operations and maintenance facility, OMF North, in Snohomish County.



OMF North will support the entire Link light rail system and is planned to become operational in 2034.

This initial scoping will be carried out under the alternatives development process for the Everett Link extension scheduled to open in 2037.

Sound Transit stated around $600m in extra funding and/or savings will be required to meet the target schedule.

In the case of non-procurement of such funding and/or reduced project expenses, the service to Everett Station will open in 2041.

In a statement, Sound Transit said: “During alternatives development, staff will assess the representative project and other potential alternatives, based on additional public engagement and technical analysis, further refine the route, station and OMF locations, and other project elements.

“The representative project itself is based on extensive planning and public involvement work, including high-capacity transit studies, the process to update the agency’s long-range plan, and the work to develop the ST3 Plan.”

According to Sound Transit, the public will have the option to provide feedback throughout the alternatives development procedure.

The agency and the Federal Transit Administration will also invite comments on the scope of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Sound Transit is working to stretch light rail north, south and east to establish a 186.68km regional system.

It recently opened the Northgate Link extension with three new stations.

This September, the US Department of Transportation unveiled plans to offer up to $3.84bn in Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loans for Sound Transit.