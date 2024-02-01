French national railway provider SNCF has opened tenders for two new framework contracts for bi-mode passenger trains.
The first tender is for 30 catenary-electric and hydrogen-capable multiple-unit trains. These must be able to reach 160km/h in electric mode, and 140km/h when powered by hydrogen. These will be expected to have a range of at least 600km.
The interior specifications are not set, but there must be space for at least 120 seats.
The second tender is for many more units, 150, with very similar specifications
In addition to overhead power, they must allow battery-powered operation with a much shorter expected range. The 100km battery range is expected as a base model, with a possibility to extend to 200km.
It could also utilise a bio-diesel combustion engine, as long as it meets Euro V emission standards.
SNCF said it hopes to offer contracts in March 2024.
