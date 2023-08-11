Skoda Group and Titagarh Firema won the tender to develop night rail coaches for Italy. Credit: Škoda Group.

Italian rail operator Trenitalia has awarded Czech-based transport company Škoda Group a contract for up to 370 nighttime railway coaches, with a value of around €732m.

A consortium comprising the Škoda Group and Titagarh Firema won the European tender procedure announced by Trenitalia.

The Czech company stated that the Milan-Palermo-Syracuse line will be served going forward by brand new rolling stock that combines efficient technological solutions while adhering to all environmental sustainability criteria.

Škoda Group CEO Didier Pfleger emphasised the continued expansion into Italy and the group’s success.

Pfleger said: “I’m proud of our team, which has done a great job on the Italian market. In October 2022, the Škoda Group opened an office in Florence to enter a new market. A few months later, in Italy, we are involved in two important projects for new long-distance carriages and trams for Bergamo.

“I’m thrilled that another European carrier trusts our more than 160-year tradition in vehicle manufacturing and has ordered sleeping coaches with a distinctive Škoda footprint. I must thank our partner Titagarh Firema SpA, which brings expertise and excellent local market knowledge to this project. We look forward to the project’s start.”

With a total value of €138.6m, the first phase of the contract is for the delivery of 70 sleeping coaches, of which 44 will be Comfort, 22 will be DeLuxe, and four will be Economy.

The consortium stated that the new railway coaches will offer an ‘extraordinary travel experience’ with the aim of providing greater comfort, privacy and serenity resembling a hotel room.

This partnership furthers the Škoda Group’s presence around Europe and expands its prominence in Italy, following the opening of offices in 2022.

According to the group’s first ESG report, published in July 2023, its product portfolio of modern vehicles and services meets the latest European standards.