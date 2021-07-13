Skeleton to supply ultracapacitors for CAF P&A’s OESS-powered trams

Presently, Greentech OESSs are powering trams in countries, such as the UK, Estonia, Luxembourg, Australia, and Spain. Credit: Marek Rucinski on Unsplash.

Skeleton Technologies has secured a contract to deliver ultracapacitors for trams powered by CAF Power & Automation’s (CAF P&A) onboard energy storage systems (OESS).

The Skeleton cells will be included in the Greentech OESS portfolio that is used by multiple railway companies for catenary-free applications.

Greentech OESSs power trams in countries including the UK, Estonia, Luxembourg, Australia and Spain.

The ultracapacitor technology helps in enhancing the efficiency of trams by reducing outlays and carbon emissions. It provides 100% catenary free solutions as it runs solely with ‘ultra-fast’ charging in stations.

In addition, the ultracapacitor technology ensures compatibility between current limited power in infrastructure and high power demands of modern trams.



In a statement, CAF Power & Automation said: “Skeleton’s cells offer very high efficiency and low heat losses, and their high-power density enables further weight and space savings.

“Therefore, they are a perfect fit to the rail and tram industry. Adding them to our energy storage systems will greatly benefit our existing and future customers, allowing to maximise energy efficiency at an unprecedented level.”

Skeleton Technologies co-founder and CEO Taavi Madiberk said: “In terms of public transportation, trams are already a very energy-efficient solution. However, our ultracapacitors can take them to the next level allowing the maximum energy recovery.

“Our ultracapacitors are already the most advanced ones on the market but thanks to our curved graphene material, we are planning to increase our advantage even further, offering more reliable, long-life alternatives to high-power batteries.”

In January 2020, Skeleton Technologies received a contract from Medcom to deliver ultracapacitor energy storage for the tram network in Warsaw, Poland.