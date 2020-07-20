The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded three contracts worth S$682.5m ($490.7m) for the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

The contracts included the construction of three stations and their associated viaducts for the JRL, as well as the provision of the signalling system and half-height platform screen doors.

LTA also awarded contracts for an integrated supervisory control system and the communications system for the JRL.

JRL will connect Singapore’s northwestern and western areas. It is the seventh mass rapid transit (MRT) line in the country, which LTA plans to open it in three phases.

A joint venture of Daewoo Engineering and Construction-Yongnam Engineering and Construction was awarded the $320.4m ($230.4m) design and construction contract for the three JRL stations and the associated viaducts.



The JV will design and construct the Toh Guan, Jurong Town Hall and Pandan Reservoir stations and viaducts, which are 3.6km-long.

Construction work for the three stations is slated to commence later this year.

The consortium of Siemens Mobility-Siemens Rail Automation received the $215.5m ($154.9m) contract for the signalling system and half-height platform screen doors.

According to the contract, the consortium will design, manufacture, supply, install, test and commission the signalling system and half-height platform screen doors for the entire JRL line.

Totalling $146.6m ($105.4), the contracts for the Integrated Supervisory Control and Communications Systems was awarded to ST Engineering Electronics (STEE).

The ISCS offers the basic framework to enable the operation control centre, depot control centre and passenger service centre of a rail line to remotely supervise and control the other electrical and mechanical systems and services.

In February, LTA awarded a S$416.5 ($301.7m) contract to Hyundai Rotem (HRC) for 62 three-car trains that will run on the JRL.