The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded three civil contracts for the construction of four stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

The JRL will connect Singapore’s north-western and western areas. It is the seventh mass rapid transit (MRT) line in the country, which LTA plans to open it in three phases.

The three contracts awarded are worth S$596m ($429.1m) in total.

The first contract covers the design and construction of the Boon Lay station, along with an 800m viaduct located along Jurong West Street 64.

LTA awarded an S$172m ($123.8m) contract to the China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch).



It will also be responsible for the upgrade works for the East-West line’s current Boon Lay station.

LTA awarded an S$226.6m ($163.16m) contract to Sembcorp Design and Construction. It covers the design and construction of two stations and two viaducts spanning a total of 1.3km.

The two stations are the Gek Poh and Tawas stations while the viaducts will run along Jurong West Street 75, between the two new stations.

LTA awarded an S$197.4m ($142.1m) contract to Daelim Industrial.

Daelim will design and construct the Jurong East station and a 500m viaduct. It will also carry out addition and alteration works for the current Jurong East station.

LTA expects the work for the Boon Lay, Gek Poh and Tawas stations to conclude by 2026 while it has scheduled work for the Jurong East station for 2027.

Earlier this month, LTA awarded an S$416.5 ($301.7m) contract to Hyundai Rotem (HRC) for 62 three-car trains that will run on the JRL.

In September, LTA awarded two civil contracts for the construction of the Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West, Tengah, Corporation and Hong Kah stations.