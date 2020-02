The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) is to build simulation facilities for all railway lines.

The sites will enable the operator to locally run simulation scenarios and test signalling software enhancements before it is rolled out to the mainline.

Such simulation facilities were set up at Gali Batu Depot and Mandai Depot for the Downtown Line (DTL) and Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) respectively. LTA established these centres in collaboration with Siemens and Alstom.

Similar services will also be developed for the North-East Line at Sengkang Depot and Circle Line at Kim Chuan Depot.

Completed in 2018, the simulation facility at Bishan Depot for the North-South and East-West train lines is already operational.



All the other facilities are expected to open progressively from now to the end of 2022.

They will feature all hardware and software systems similar to the actual signalling equipment installed across the lines.

The operators can simulate various forms of operational challenges such as signalling software modifications and track defects, as well as test their expertise to handle such situations.

It will also serve as a training tool for LTA and the operator’s engineers to improve their capabilities when troubleshooting such issues.

LTA noted that TEL and DTL will be among the first few projects to utilise the simulation facilities.

Earlier this month, LTA awarded three civil contracts for the construction of four stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

The three contracts have a combined value of S$596m ($429.1m).